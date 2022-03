Former Texas A&M libero Camila Gomez has joined the Aggie volleyball team as a volunteer assistant coach starting this spring, head coach Laura Kuhn said Wednesday.

Gomez played one season at A&M, starting all 31 matches in 2019. She made the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association South All-Region team. She holds the record for digs (23) in a three-set match, and her 470 digs rank fifth in program history for a single season.