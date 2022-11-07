Auburn outlasts A&M

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches.

A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills), Elena Karakasi (46 assists, 14 digs) and Mia Johnson (11 kills). Fourth-place Auburn (20-5, 9-5) was led by Akasha Anderson (21 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces), Madison Scheer (14 kills), Kendal Kemp (9 kills, 8 blocks) and Chelsey Harmon (8 kills) as the Tigers reached 20 victories in a season for the first time in more than a decade.