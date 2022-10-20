 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match

  • 0

Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena.

Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Carolina Postgame: G Guerrieri

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert