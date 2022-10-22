Aggies sweep No. 16 Wildcats in first of two volleyball matches

Texas A&M’s Madison Bowser and Lexi Guinn each had 10 kills, and Molly Brown had five kills and six blocks to power the Aggies past No. 16 Kentucky 25-23, 27-25, 25-20 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.

The match was tight through featuring 32 ties and 17 lead changes over the three sets. But the Aggies (11-9, 3-6) got key points at the ends of the first two sets to build a 2-0 match lead, including kills by Caroline Meuth and Elena Karakasi to finish off the first set and an ace by Meuth to clinch the second set.

Kentucky (11-6, 6-2) led as late as 9-8 in the third set, but A&M took the lead for good with a 3-0 run then built it to 15-11 with another three-point spurt. From their the Aggies held on to end a six-match losing streak.

A&M’s Logan Lednicky finished with nine kills, eight digs, four blocks and two aces. Lauren Hogan added 16 digs and an ace.

The teams will play again at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.