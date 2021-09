Texas A&M’s Lauren Davis had a career-high 21 kills, and Mallory Talbert tied her career mark with 14 kills to lead the Aggie volleyball team past Houston 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 on Friday in the A&M Invitational at Reed Arena.

A&M (4-2) had a .244 hitting percentage to .127 for Houston (6-1) in the victory.

A&M will host Albany at 12:30 p.m. Saturday followed by Texas-San Antonio at 7:30 p.m.