Aggies fall to Bulldogs in five sets

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M volleyball rallied but ultimately fell short in a 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22 and 13-15 loss to Georgia in conference play Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Caroline Meuth tallied her fourth double-double of the year with 19 kills and 12 digs. Teammate Madison Bowser had a match-high .435 hitting percentage and Logan Lednicky added 16 kills. On defense, five Aggies had double-digit dig performances.

After a four-point Georgia swing tied things up in the fourth set at 18-18, A&M rallied once again. Lednicky’s 13th kill of the night cut Georgia’s momentum short. A block later by Elena Karakasi and Madison Bowser pushed the Aggies to set point and Bowser followed it up with another block to force the fifth set.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1) built a 8-5 lead before A&M rallied to cut it to one at 9-8. Still, Georgia continued to stay out in front and picked up the set win and match.

A&M returns home to Reed Arena for a two-match series against Mississippi State this Friday and Saturday.