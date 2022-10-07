Aggies drop first of two volleyball matches with Bulldogs

The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena.

The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.

The Bulldogs led almost from start to finish in the second set, building leads of 4-1, 10-4, 17-12 and 23-16 en route to the victory.

A&M (10-7, 2-4) fell behind 5-1 in the third set and trailed 21-13 later in the frame before using a 4-0 run to try to stay in the match. The Aggies got as close as two points twice, but the Bulldogs held on for the sweep.

A&M’s Logan Lednicky had 22 kills, nine digs, one block and one ace, while Ava Underwood had 15 digs and five aces.

Gabby Waden led MSU in kills with 20, and Lilly Gunter had 17 digs.

The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.