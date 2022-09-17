Aggie volleyball team wraps up nonconference play with sweep of Golden Eagles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Texas A&M freshman Ifenna Cos-Okpalla set a school record with 10 blocks as the Aggies swept Tennessee Tech 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 on Saturday at the Western Kentucky Invitational at Diddle Arena.

Cos-Okpalla topped A&M’s mark for blocks in a three-set match during the 25-point scoring era and helped the Aggies (8-3) hold the Golden Eagles (3-9) to just .042 hitting. A&M finished with 13 team blocks to Tennessee Tech’s four.

On offense, Madison Bowser and Caroline Meuth each had eight kills and led A&M to a .289 hitting percentage. Logan Lednicky had seven kills, four aces, nine digs and four blocks in A&M’s final nonconference match of the season.

The Aggies will open Southeastern Conference play at Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oxford, Mississippi. They then will return home to host Tennessee for a pair of matches on Sept. 24-25 at 2 p.m. both days at Reed Arena.