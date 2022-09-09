Aggie volleyball team wins fifth straight with four-set victory over Ragin’ Cajuns

Caroline Meuth had 13 kills, and Logan Lednicky had 11 to lead the Texas A&M volleyball team past Louisiana-Lafayette 25-12, 16-25, 25-13, 25-12 on Friday at Reed Arena.

A&M (6-2) outhit ULL .281 to .054 and had nine team blocks to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ five. Madison Bowser had five blocks, and Lednicky had four. Ciera Hecht also had seven kills for the Aggies, and Lauren Hogan had 12 digs and two aces.

Kelsey Bennett had 10 kills to lead ULL (4-3).

A&M is off until next Friday when the Aggies will compete in the Western Kentucky Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M will play Indiana at 1 p.m. and Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. next Friday then face Tennessee Tech at noon Sept. 17.

The Aggies will begin Southeastern Conference play after that beginning with a road match at Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.