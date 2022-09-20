Aggie volleyball team to open SEC play Wednesday night at Ole Miss

The Texas A&M volleyball team will open the Southeastern Conference season against Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gillom Sports Center in Oxford, Mississippi.

A&M (8-3) wrapped up nonconference play Saturday with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Tennessee Tech to win the Western Kentucky Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It was the Aggies’ seventh victory in eight matches.

Ole Miss (4-6) topped Eastern Kentucky 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 on Friday in the Jaguar Invitational in Mobile, Alabama, in the Rebels’ final nonconference match.

The Aggies will return home after playing the Rebels to host Tennessee (6-6) in a pair of 2 p.m. matches at Reed Arena on Saturday and Sunday.