Aggie volleyball team to host Texas A&M Invitational on Friday, Saturday
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M volleyball team will host Houston, Albany and Texas-San Antonio for the A&M Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Reed Arena.

The six-match event will start with Albany vs. UTSA at 3 p.m. Friday followed by Houston vs. A&M (3-2) at 6 p.m. A&M will play Albany at 12:30 p.m. and UTSA at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with UTSA vs. Houston at 10 a.m. and Houston vs. Albany at 5 p.m.

The Aggies have won their last two matches, beating Cal Poly 19-25, 29-27, 24-26, 25-20, 15-11 on Sept. 1 in San Luis Obispo, California, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 on Monday at Reed Arena.

Volleyball

A&M adds volunteer assistant

The Texas A&M volleyball program has added Cullen Irons as a volunteer assistant, A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn announced Tuesday. …

