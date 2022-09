The Texas A&M volleyball team will host Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena.

A&M (5-2) topped Sam Houston State 28-26, 25-14, 30-28 at home Tuesday for its fourth straight victory. Logan Lednicky led the Aggies in kills with 18, while Caroline Meuth had 13. Lednicky leads A&M in kills this season with 95 (3.96 per set).