Aggie volleyball team to host No. 11 Gators on Saturday

The Texas A&M volleyball team will host No. 11 Florida in Southeastern Conference play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena. Florida (19-4, 11-2) leads the 13-team league, while A&M (12-13, 4-10) is in 11th place.

