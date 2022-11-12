The Texas A&M volleyball team will host No. 11 Florida in Southeastern Conference play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena. Florida (19-4, 11-2) leads the 13-team league, while A&M (12-13, 4-10) is in 11th place.
Aggie volleyball team to host No. 11 Gators on Saturday
EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
