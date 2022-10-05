 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie volleyball team to hold Dig Pink Match on Oct. 22

The Texas A&M volleyball team will hold its annual Dig Pink Match at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 against Kentucky at Reed Arena. The event held in conjunction with The Side-Out Foundation raises money to fight breast cancer.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to receive discounted admission into the match. For more information and a link to donate, please visit 12thMan.com/DigPink.

A&M donated $5,000 from the event last year. It was the largest donation received by The Side-Out Foundation during its 2021-22 campaign.

