 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie volleyball team to hold annual Dig Pink match on Thursday night
0 comments

Aggie volleyball team to hold annual Dig Pink match on Thursday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M volleyball team will host Georgia for its annual Dig Pink match at 7 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (10-4, 3-1) are holding the event to in conjunction with The Side-Out Foundation’s 2021-22 Dig Pink Movement to support the stage IV breast cancer community. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to receive discounted admission to the match. For more information and a link to donate, please visit 12thman.com/DigPink.

A&M and Georgia (4-10, 0-3) also will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena.

Watch now as AL.com's Michael Casagrande breaks down Texas A&M-Alabama.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert