Aggie volleyball team to hold annual Dig Pink match on Thursday night

The Texas A&M volleyball team will host Georgia for its annual Dig Pink match at 7 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (10-4, 3-1) are holding the event to in conjunction with The Side-Out Foundation’s 2021-22 Dig Pink Movement to support the stage IV breast cancer community. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to receive discounted admission to the match. For more information and a link to donate, please visit 12thman.com/DigPink.