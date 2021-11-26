Aggie volleyball team takes first of two matches with Missouri

Senior Mallory Talbert had a career-high 17 kills, and senior Camryn Ennis had 12 kills and a career-high 25 digs to lead the Texas A&M volleyball team past Missouri 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 in the first of two Southeastern Conference matches at Reed Arena between the teams.
A&M (13-14, 6-11) and Missouri (5-25, 2-15) will play their regular-season finale at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Aggies’ Senior Day. A&M will honor its eight seniors after the match.
Talbert and Ennis did their part to celebrate a day early by first rallying the Aggies in the second set.
“I loved seeing the performances from both of them, but it really is great for our whole program,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “This week we focused in on what these matches mean for our seniors and what they mean for our underclassmen as well, giving back to each other, and that reciprocation is really cool to see. That is the energy that you saw in this match, and that same energy will be what you feel throughout this weekend. You need to feel that energy as a teammate, and they felt it tonight.”
Missouri used a 4-0 run in the first set to build a 14-11 lead then held A&M at bay the rest of the frame, but back-to-back kills by Ennis gave the Aggies a 2-0 lead in the second set, and they led the rest of the way. They didn’t gain separation until a 5-0 run for an 11-5 lead that included two more Ennis kills. A&M built the lead to 16-6 with another 5-0 run, and Talbert added three kills over a stretch that pushed A&M’s lead to 22-11. Ennis capped the set with a kill to tie the match at 1-1.
A&M opened the third set on a 5-1 run and never trailed. Ennis got the Aggies to set point with her 10th kill of the match, which also gave her her first double-double of the season, and Talbert finished off the set with a kill.
Missouri fought back from a 10-5 deficit to take leads of 14-13 and 17-15 in the fourth set, but A&M regained the lead at 23-22 on a 3-0 run with kills from Ciera Hecht, Talbert and Lauren Davis. After a kill by Missouri’s Jordan Iliff, A&M clinched the victory with back-to-back kills by Davis.
“We were all playing for each other, and it was really fun,” Ennis said. “We started off the week with a talk about how we need to come in and start fresh with each other. We want to make memories this week and work as hard as we can, so we can end our careers on a good note.”
A&M hit .301 for the match. Davis had 13 kills. A&M also had 82 digs to Missouri’s 68. The Tigers hit .218 and got 12 digs apiece from Anna Dixon, Kayla Burbage and Kaylee Cox.