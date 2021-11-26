Aggie volleyball team takes first of two matches with Missouri

Senior Mallory Talbert had a career-high 17 kills, and senior Camryn Ennis had 12 kills and a career-high 25 digs to lead the Texas A&M volleyball team past Missouri 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 in the first of two Southeastern Conference matches at Reed Arena between the teams.

A&M (13-14, 6-11) and Missouri (5-25, 2-15) will play their regular-season finale at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Aggies’ Senior Day. A&M will honor its eight seniors after the match.

Talbert and Ennis did their part to celebrate a day early by first rallying the Aggies in the second set.

“I loved seeing the performances from both of them, but it really is great for our whole program,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “This week we focused in on what these matches mean for our seniors and what they mean for our underclassmen as well, giving back to each other, and that reciprocation is really cool to see. That is the energy that you saw in this match, and that same energy will be what you feel throughout this weekend. You need to feel that energy as a teammate, and they felt it tonight.”