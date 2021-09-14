 Skip to main content
Aggie volleyball team sweeps road match against Bobcats
Aggie volleyball team sweeps road match against Bobcats

SAN MARCOS — Morgan Christon had 14 kills, two blocks and four digs, and Camryn Ennis had 18 digs and two aces to help pace the Texas A&M volleyball team’s 25-21, 25-22, 27-25 nonconference victory over Texas State on Tuesday.

Setter Camille Conner also had six kills, five digs, one block and 35 assists as A&M (7-2) won its sixth straight.

Janell Fitzgerald and Tessa Marshall each had eight kills for Texas State (2-8), while Kayla Granado had 14 digs.

A&M will host top-ranked Texas (7-0) at 6 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena. Fans with a ticket to A&M’s football game against New Mexico on Saturday will receive free admission, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a War Hymn T-shirt.

