Aggie volleyball team set to compete in Fort Worth on Friday, Saturday

The Texas A&M volleyball team will compete in the Fight in the Fort hosted by TCU on Friday and Saturday in Fort Worth. The Aggies (1-2) will face Coastal Carolina (3-0) at 10 a.m. and Memphis (3-1) at 5 p.m. Friday then face TCU (0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois Postgame: Katie Smith

