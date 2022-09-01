The Texas A&M volleyball team will compete in the Fight in the Fort hosted by TCU on Friday and Saturday in Fort Worth. The Aggies (1-2) will face Coastal Carolina (3-0) at 10 a.m. and Memphis (3-1) at 5 p.m. Friday then face TCU (0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Aggie volleyball team set to compete in Fort Worth on Friday, Saturday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
