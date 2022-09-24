Aggie volleyball team rallies past Lady Vols in five sets

For the second straight match the Texas A&M volleyball team rallied to win fourth and fifth sets in Southeastern Conference play, this time taking down Tennessee 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 18-16 on Saturday in front of 2,533 at Reed Arena.

Down 2-1 in the match, A&M (10-3, 2-0) built a 7-2 lead in the fourth set and held off Tennessee (7-7, 1-1) from there to force a fifth set.

The fifth set was much more dramatic with Tennessee taking a 5-1 lead and holding the margin at 12-8 before A&M swung the momentum with a 5-0 run that included two kills from Elena Karakasi and one each from Madison Bowser and Caroline Meuth. The teams then played through four ties before the Aggies clinched the match with back-to-back kills from Meuth and Logan Lednicky.

“I love the 12th Man,” said Meuth, who had a career-high 30 kills. “I went over to the crowd after we lost the second set and told them that we needed their support. They were locked in the entire game after that, and that showed us that we weren’t alone and that nothing could stop us.”

A&M also rallied to win a five-setter Wednesday, beating Ole Miss 19-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-19, 15-10 in Oxford, Mississippi, to open SEC play.

Lednicky had 15 kills, and Bowser had 13. Meuth added 14 digs and a block, and Karakasi had 58 assists, four blocks and two aces.

Morgahn Fingall and Erykah Lovett each had 18 kills to lead Tennessee.

The Aggies and Lady Vols will wrap up their two-game series at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.