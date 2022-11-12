Aggie volleyball team falls to No. 11 Gators in four sets

The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied to force a fourth set but couldn’t catch No. 11 Florida as the Gators won 25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Reed Arena.

Conference-leading Florida (20-4, 12-2) dominated the first two sets, never trailing after taking an 11-10 lead in the first set and a 3-2 lead in the second.

But A&M (12-14, 4-11) came out swinging in the third set, getting kills from Caroline Meuth and Elena Karakasi to open the frame and leading the entire way. The Aggies built their lead to 14-6 and closed out the set on a kill by Meuth, who had a match-high 17 kills while hitting .250.

“That’s who we are,” A&M coach Bird Kuhn said. “This team grinds and works together. We have players stepping up for us, which is great. We just need to stay consistent throughout the entire match.”

The Aggies continued to fight in the fourth set as the teams played through 10 ties and seven lead changes. A&M took an 11-10 lead on Madison Bowser’s kill, and the Aggies tied the set at 12 on a kill by Meuth, but Florida took control of the frame with a 4-0 run for a 16-12 lead. The Gators held the Aggies at bay from there to win their fifth straight match and 10th in their last 11.

A&M’s Mia Johnson had a season-high 13 kills, while Karakasi had 29 assists and 10 digs. Ava Underwood had 16 digs and five assists.

Florida’s Merritt Beason had 15 kills, and Sofia Victoria had 13 as the Gators outhit the Aggies .241 to .115. Florida also had 13 team blocks to A&M’s eight.

The Aggies have three matches left in the regular season. They will host LSU at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Senior Night at Reed Arena then hit the road to face Missouri for a pair of matches on Nov. 19-20 in Columbia, Missouri.