The Texas A&M volleyball team will play 22nd-ranked Houston at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Reed Arena.

A&M (7-1) is coming off a four-set loss to TCU that ended the third-best start in Aggie history.

The Aggies received 24 points in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Top 25 poll. That was good enough for eighth among those receiving votes.

UH (5-2) opened the season by beating 22nd-ranked Southern California in five sets, but was swept at Texas State on Sept. 8 and lost to 19th-ranked Kentucky in four sets on Sept. 8 in Purdue’s Stacey Clark Classic. UH bounced back the next day to beat SMU in four sets.

It will be a homecoming for UH senior libero Kate Georgiades who played at College Station. Georgiades has a team-leading 118 digs. She was the American Athletic Conference’s Libero of the Year last season in a unanimous vote, earning honorable mention All-America honors She also was the AAC Libero of the Year as a sophomore after transferring from TCU.