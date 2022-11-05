Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday.

A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies used three straight points to break a 21-21 tie then clinched the set on a kill by Caroline Meuth.

Auburn (19-5, 8-5) took early control of the fourth set with a 4-0 run for an 11-8 lead. The Tigers later used a 5-0 run to take a 22-15 lead, and they held on from there.

Logan Lednicky had 25 kills, three blocks and eight digs for A&M, while Meuth had 18 kills, two aces, five blocks and six digs. Lauren Hogan also had two aces and a team-high 14 digs.

Akasha Anderson led Auburn in kills with 13.