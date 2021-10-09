Aggie volleyball team bounces back for five-set win over Bulldogs

Morgan Christon had 18 kills, and Lauren Davis had 12 to help the Texas A&M volleyball team outlast Georgia 20-25, 25-21, 29-27, 21-25, 17-15 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.

A night after struggling to keep up with Georgia (5-11, 1-4), A&M took control of their rematch by winning tight second and third sets, hitting .243 to Georgia’s .088 in the second set and .255 to .194 in the third.

The Aggies (11-5, 4-2) built an 8-2 lead in the decisive fifth set, but the Bulldogs rallied to tie it at 12. From there the teams traded points until Davis ended the match with a kill after a Georgia service error.

Ciera Hecht had 10 kills and 13 digs for A&M, while Macy Carrabine had 24 digs. Kayla Rivera led Georgia in kills with 15, while Amber Stivrins had 11.

A&M will host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Wednesday.