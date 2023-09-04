BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Texas A&M volleyball team beat Loyola Chicago 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 on the final day of Bowling Green’s Falcon Invitational on Saturday.

The Aggies were unbeaten in the three-day tourney and stretched their season-opening winning streak to five for their best start in 12 years.

“This great start means we’re on the right track,” A&M first-year coach Jamie Morrison said. “We’re not the team we can be yet, but the pieces are here, and they are starting to fit together.”

Graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth was the tournament’s most valuable player.

“I always say that volleyball is the ultimate team sport and I couldn’t do what I do without my team,” Meuth said. “I get my kills because my setter gets a good pass, then gives me a perfect ball and their middles are held by our attackers to make gaps for me. I couldn’t do any of this without them.”

Junior setter Nisa Buzlutepe and sophomore middle blocker Morgan Perkins made the all-tournament team.

A&M outhit Loyola .349-.050 and had a 45-23 edge in kills as Logan Lednicky had 12, hitting 421. Meuth added 10 kills and Bianna Muoneke nine. Meuth also had three aces.

Lauren Hogan had seven digs, Ava Underwood six and Muoneke four. Buzlutepe had 23 assists with Hogan and Margot Manning each adding eight. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla had six blocks, while Ital Lopuyo and Perkins each added three.

“We needed to be dialed in today as Loyola is a really good team,” Morrison said. “We knew the first eight points would be a battle, but we were able to squeeze in the middle of the set to break it open and I thought that was true in all three frames.”

Loyola (2-4) was led by Bree Borum who had 13 assists and three digs.

The Aggies after being on the road for two tournaments has the Texas A&M Invitational Thursday through Saturday.