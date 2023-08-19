The Texas A&M volleyball team got a taste of success during a four-set exhibition loss to 15th-ranked Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Reed Arena.

The Aggies operated at a championship level in the third set and played good enough to force a fifth set, but Baylor showed its pedigree in taking a 25-22, 25-16, 13-25, 27-25 victory.

“I’m happy with the way our team evolved as that match went on,” A&M first-year coach Jamie Morrison said. “I thought at the beginning, we weren’t quite being ourselves. We weren’t doing what we normally do from the service line. We weren’t doing what we had normally done in practice and the Maroon & White [scrimmage] as receivers.”

Baylor scored the first point in the third set, but A&M answered with a 5-0 run with three points via blocks. The Aggies controlled the net throughout the set with 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman Ital Lopuyo, 6-3 sophomore Logan Lednicky, 6-2 sophomore Ifenna Cos-Okpailla and 5-11 graduate Caroline Meuth.

A&M went on a 5-0 run for a 13-5 lead. The last four points came via serves from junior setter Nisa Buzlutepe, who capped the run with three straight aces.

“I think that serving and blocking are connected,” Morrison said. “I thought the first couple of sets they were passing extremely well. We changed up who we were going after a little bit [and] started knocking them off the net. That obviously, makes things easier. I think Ital being in the match, she’s a large blocker. So, that changes things.”

A&M ended with a 16-11 edge in blocks, most of them in the last two sets. Cos-Okpalla had 11, Lopuyo added seven and Oklahoma sophomore transfer Morgan Perkins added five.

“I think our block [game] was huge,” senior libero Lauren Hogan said. “They really stepped up. We had some great blocks, and nothing gets a gym, a crowd or a team going [more] than a stuffed block. I think that was a game-changer.”

Lednicky, who had her freshman season end with season-ending ankle injury, had quality minutes. She had nine kills with only two errors, adding three blocks and two digs.

“Once our service pressure was getting going on Baylor,” Lednicky said. “They had a lot of out out-of-system stuff that gave us a better opportunity to get some big stuff blocks and I think we brought the energy ourselves once we realized we were dragging it out, being a little down on ourselves after the first couple of sets.”

Baylor, which reached the Sweet 16 last year, seemingly couldn’t do anything right in the third set hitting a minus .13 with nine errors and six kills. The Aggies hit .333, with nine kills and only three errors.

Baylor regrouped to avoid a fifth set. The Bears made nine more errors, but also had 17 kills for a .195 hitting percentage, while A&M had six errors and 10 kills to hit only .114.

The fourth set was tied 15 times, the last at 25. Baylor made it 26-25 on a dump shot and cashed its third match point on an ace by junior Manuela Bibinbe that A&M freshman Bianna Muoeneke couldn’t handle.

Mueneke had 10 kills and seven digs. Meuth had a team-high 12 kills and Hogan had a team-high 12 digs. Cos-Okpalla had a team-best 11 blocks. Freshman Margot Manning had 24 assists.

A&M was able to play 11 of its 14 players.

“Obviously an exhibition gave us a chance to play around with some different people on the floor, but I’m pretty proud with what everybody did and I’m excited for the rest of the season,” Morrison said.

Baylor freshman Kyndal Stowers had 24 kills and nine digs, showed why she was rated the state’s top player by PrepDig.com. The 5-11 outside hitter teamed up with 6-3 junior Manuela Bibinbe (9 kills) and 6-4 sophomore Allie Sczech (8 kills) to help Baylor have a 53-42 edge in kills with 30 of them in the first two sets. Stowers is the sister of former A&M quarterback Eli Stowers who transferred to New Mexico State in the offseason.

Sophomore setter Averi Carlson had 51 assists, helping her team to a 53-40 edge. Junior Lauren Briseno led Baylor with 15 digs. Sophomore Alexis Dacosta added 11.

NOTES – With A&M students preparing for starting classes Monday the match drew a nice crowd, something Morrison appreciated. “I thought our crowd was electric,” Morrison said. “I’m disappointed that we didn’t take it to a fifth set, because I wanted to do it for them.” … A&M and Baylor played in the spring. The team has progressed so much, Morrison didn’t want to show tape of that match in preparation for Saturday’s game. “There’s progress happening,” said Morrison, adding that Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said that after the spring match and Saturday’s match. … A&M will open the season next weekend at the Omaha Invite in Nebraska, taking on the host and Pepperdine.