The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season as TCU ended the Texas A&M Invitational with a 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17 victory over the Aggies on Saturday at Reed Arena.

A&M (7-1) had won seven straight, the last four by sweeps.

“Losses are a part of the season,” A&M first-year coach Jamie Morrison said. “We are going to play good volleyball teams and face challenges, but our response is to lean into it or get frustrated, this will be the difference in winning or losing.”

Both teams had 48 kills. A&M hit only .106, while TCU hit .215. A&M had blocked well during its seven-game winning streak, but had only nine against TCU (4-4), which had a season-high 16.

A&M’s Bianna Muoneke had 17 kills and 10 digs. Logan Lednicky had 10 kills. Caroline Meuth had nine kills and 14 digs. Lauren Hogan had 20 digs and Nisa Buzlutepe had 33 assists.

TCU’s Melanie Parra had 16 kills, 11 digs and five blocks. Jalyn Gibson had 13 kills and 11 digs. Brianna Green had a career-high 12 blocks and Cecily Bramschreiber had 10 digs as TCU evened its record. Riley Buckley had 37 assists and 10 digs as TCU had a trio of players have double-doubles for the first time this season.

TCU was 2-1 on the weekend, losing to Northern Iowa in five sets in the opener and sweeping Utah State. A&M swept Utah State and Northern Iowa before falling to TCU before 2,135 fans.

"I was shocked by how many people showed up this weekend,” Morrison said. “I would love to combine all the families with our student section to pack this place. Our girls and staff feel the support and we are excited for the rest of the season."

A&M beat Northern Iowa 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Friday.

Lednicky had 12 kills, four blocks and hit .375. Muoneke had 13 kills and eight digs. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla had nine blocks and eight kills, hitting .500. Buzlutepe had 25 assists.

The Aggies will play 21st-ranked Houston at 7 p.m. Wednesday Reed Arena.