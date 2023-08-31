BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Texas A&M’s Caroline Meuth had 28 kills, 11 digs and six blocks to lead the Aggie volleyball team to a 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 26-28, 17-15 victory over Wright State on Thursday night in Bowling Green’s Falcon Invitational.

A&M (3-0) rallied from an 8-2 deficit in the fifth game, gaining an 11-11 tie. The Aggies fought off a match point and won on three straight kills from freshman Brianna Muoneke who had 20 for the match along with 20 digs.

“We talked a lot about the fact we’re going to play some great teams this week,” A&M coach Jamie Morrison said. “We knew someone was going to push us this week and I was curious to see what happens when it happens.”

Wright State (1-3), which won the Horizon League last year, was coming off four-set loss to fourth-ranked Louisville.

Meuth had a .510 hitting percentage and Muoneke hit .311. Nisa Buzlutepe had 43 assists, eight digs and two service aces. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla had six blocks and Logan Lednicky had 16 kills.

Wright State's Megan Alders had 23 kills, matching her career best. Callie Martin had 14 kills for the Raiders and 10 digs. Katie Meyer had 11 digs and 43 of the team's 54 assists.

A&M will play host Bowling Green at 6 p.m. Friday.