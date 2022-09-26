A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee

The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches.

Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60 kills. Sophomore Erykah Lovett celebrated her birthday by hitting .441 with 18 kills in 34 attempts along with 10 digs. Right-side attacker Morgahn Fingall added 15 kills in 31 swings (.355). She added two aces and six digs.

Caroline Meuth had 14 kills for A&M (10-7, 2-1). Elena Karakasi added 35 assists and Ava Underwood had eight digs.

“We know that back-to-back SEC matches are going to be challenging,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “Going in, we have to be prepared to adapt and adjust. Tennessee did a great job, and they took over that match today. We battled, but our execution wasn’t there today.”

Tennessee fought off A&M’s set point with three straight points to take the first game on an ace by Kylie Robinson. The Lady Vols carried that momentum into the second game, building a 16-8 lead. Meuth’s 11th kill spoiled set point, but Tennessee still closed it out. A&M rallied from a 20-15 deficit in the third game to tie it at 24, but Keondreya Granberry and Fingall answered with kills.

