A&M volleyball team adds 2 matches

A&M adds 2 matches: The A&M volleyball team has added home matches against Sam Houston State at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and against Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.

— Eagle staff report

