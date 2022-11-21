A&M volleyball ends season with a victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball end the season by sweeping Missouri 25-17, 25-16, 22-23 on Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center.

The Aggies (13-16) were 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play, finishing 11th. Missouri (9-17, 2-14) was last.

“This is a special group with a lot of new faces,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “We had different people step up when their name was called and that is what makes a true team.”

A&M earned a split of the weekend series as Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson each had 12 kills. Elena Karakasi added 33 assists, giving her 1,000 assists for the season and 3,500 in her collegiate career. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla had eight blocks, while Ava Underwood and Karakasi each had 13 digs.

“I’m proud of this group’s response, they fought for each other and really locked in and executed the game plan,” Kuhn said.

— Eagle staff report