The Texas A&M volleyball program signed the nation’s 13th-best recruiting class, according to PrepVolleyball.com. High school seniors signing were Flower Mound middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Frisco outside hitter Lexi Guinn, George Ranch right-side hitter Logan Lednicky, Omaha Central (Neb.) middle blocker Ital Lopuyo and Fulshear libero Ava Underwood.