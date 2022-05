Texas A&M volleyball signee Logan Lednicky was among 20 selected for the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training team. The players will train from May 26-June 4 at Centenary College. Twelve will be chosen to compete at the 2022 Women’s U21 Pan American Cup on June 5-13 in Mexico. Lednicky while training will spend time with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for and competes in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.