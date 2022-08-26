The Texas A&M volleyball team will open the season with a trio of games at the Texas A&M Invitational at Reed Arena, taking on Hawaii at 11 a.m. Friday, 25th-ranked San Diego at 1 p.m. Saturday and sixth-ranked Pittsburgh at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
A&M opens with trio of games
