7 A&M games to be on TV:

Seven Texas A&M volleyball matches will be televised nationally, including four at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The Aggies will have four home games on the SEC Network—South Carolina (Sept. 26), Georgia (Oct. 8), Ole Miss (Oct. 13) and Arkansas (Nov. 17). A&M’s road matches on the SEC Network road are Tennessee (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Oct. 24) and defending national champions Kentucky (Nov. 14).

In addition, all Texas A&M regular-season home matches and most of the Aggies’ SEC road matches not selected for TV will be available on SEC Network+.

