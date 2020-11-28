 Skip to main content
TRAVIS BROWN: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win over LSU
Texas A&M got the job done in a 20-7 win over LSU on Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty. Here are three quick takes from the game:

• Offense shows rust: A&M won’t give the names of those quarantined due to COVID-19 contact tracing over the last three weeks, but it certainly seemed like plenty were on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Kellen Mond had his lowest accuracy performance since his freshman year, completing just 11 of 34 passes for 32.4%. What has been one of the Southeastern Conference’s best offensive lines looked disjointed and porous. Not to mention the penalties. If it weren’t for a few big Isaiah Spiller runs, the offense would have been completely stale.

• Defense validates No. 5 ranking: A&M’s defense looked like it belonged to the No. 5 team in the nation. The Aggies had three sacks and held LSU to 36 rushing yards. Defensive end DeMarvin Leal led the charge up front, and linebacker Buddy Johnson provided the Aggies’ only points of the second half with an interception return for a touchdown.

• Was it enough? A 13-point win should be enough for the Aggies to hold their position at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but the individual performances on offense left much to be desired from a team ranked so highly. Ultimately, A&M should remain ahead of Florida, but we’ll have to see how much this committee values the weekly eye test.

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Saturday: Texas A&M 20, LSU 7

• Records: Texas A&M (6-1); LSU (3-4)

• Rankings: No. 5 Texas A&M

• Next: Texas A&M at Auburn, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala., Dec. 5 (time TBA)

