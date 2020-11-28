TRAVIS BROWN: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win over LSU

Texas A&M got the job done in a 20-7 win over LSU on Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty. Here are three quick takes from the game:

• Offense shows rust: A&M won’t give the names of those quarantined due to COVID-19 contact tracing over the last three weeks, but it certainly seemed like plenty were on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Kellen Mond had his lowest accuracy performance since his freshman year, completing just 11 of 34 passes for 32.4%. What has been one of the Southeastern Conference’s best offensive lines looked disjointed and porous. Not to mention the penalties. If it weren’t for a few big Isaiah Spiller runs, the offense would have been completely stale.

• Defense validates No. 5 ranking: A&M’s defense looked like it belonged to the No. 5 team in the nation. The Aggies had three sacks and held LSU to 36 rushing yards. Defensive end DeMarvin Leal led the charge up front, and linebacker Buddy Johnson provided the Aggies’ only points of the second half with an interception return for a touchdown.