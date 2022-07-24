world track

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M national champion Athing Mu won the women’s 800 meters for the United States at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night.

A&M’s Bryce Deadmon also ran on the United States’ winning men’s 4x400 relay team that claimed gold with a world-leading 2 minutes, 56.17 seconds. Deadmon ran the third leg with a split of 43.82, the second fastest of the day behind American teammate Michael Norman.

Mu busted through the two laps in a world-leading 1:56.30 for a slim .08 margin over Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson. The 20-year-old Mu is now the Olympic and world champion at that distance and, along with Sydney McLaughlin, part of a bright future for the United States. Mu became the first American women to win an 800 gold at the World Athletics Championships since 1983.

Mu’s gold also was the 29th medal for the U.S., one short of tying the record for the most at one World Championship. By the end of Sunday, the U.S. had a record 33 medals.

Aggie Olympian Charokee Young anchored team Jamaica to silver at 3:20.74 in the women’s 4x400. Making her first career World Championships appearance, the Puma professional split 50.13.

Multi-event Aggie athlete Lindon Victor placed fifth in the men’s decathlon with 8,474 points.

The meet ended with McLaughlin taking the last victorious lap. She pulled away in the 4x400 relay to close a U.S. runaway.

McLaughlin turned a .73-second lead into a 2.93-second runaway on the anchor lap, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles.

Two more world records went down — in the very first and very last action of the last session at Hayward Field. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100 hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. And pole vaulter Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 6.21 meters (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) to best his world record.