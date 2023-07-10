EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M All-Americans Shamier Little and Bryce Deadmon and current sophomore Jack Mann III each won events this weekend at the United States track and field championships at Hayward Field.

Deadmon and Mann III struck gold on Saturday with Deadmon winning the men’s 400 meters in a personal-best 44.22 seconds and Mann III winning the under-20 men’s pole vault at 17 feet, 4.5 inches.

Then on Sunday Little claimed the women’s 400 hurdles title in a season-best 53.34, winning a race that featured the top five finishers meeting the world championship standard time. Dalilah Muhammad took second at 53.53 followed by Anna Cockrell (54.24), Shani’a Bellamy (55.65) and Cassandra Tate (56.09).

Several other Aggies fared well over the weekend.

On Saturday, Athing Mu placed second in the women’s 1,500 in 4:03.44, and current sophomore Camryn Dickson earned the silver medal in the U20 women’s 100 in 11.30. Incoming freshman Laila Hackett also placed fifth in the U20 women’s 100 (11.50). Jacob Wooten placed sixth in the pole vault (18-10.75). Junior Jermaisha Arnold finished seventh in the U20 women’s 400 (51.12). Will Williams placed eighth in the long jump (25-9.5). Samuel Hardin placed 10th in the javelin (227-1), and incoming freshman Carlie Weiser placed sixth in the U20 women’s shot put (47-1.5).

Dickson earned another medal on Sunday, placing third in the U20 women’s 200 in a personal-best 22.95. Natosha Rogers also earned her second medal of the meet, finishing third in the women’s 5,000 in 14:55.39. Roger also placed third in the 10,000 on Thursday in 32:22.77 for her first career medal at the national championships.

In other action Sunday, Fred Kerley placed fourth in the men’s 200 (19.86) as all eight competitors met the world championship qualifying time. Senior James Smith II finished sixth in the men’s 400 hurdles (49.56). Samantha Watson placed seventh in the women’s 800 (2:02.07), and Connor Schulman finished 12th in the men’s 110 hurdles (13.60).

Overall, A&M qualified 11 athletes to represent the United States at the upcoming world championships, U23 NACAC championships and U20 Pan-American championships.

TEXAS A&M

Barker helps U.S. win silver medal at AmeriCup: Texas A&M sophomore forward Janiah Barker averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game over the United States’ seven-game run to the silver medal at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup that ended Sunday. Brazil won the gold medal game 69-58 over the U.S.

Barker, one of three players on Team USA under 20, scored a tournament-high 13 points in America’s 106-44 victory over Cuba in pool play Wednesday. She had two points, three rebounds, an assist and three steals in almost 11 minutes of action in the title game.

LOCAL

Toucans play Houston FC to scoreless tie: HOUSTON — Victor Villarreal kept a clean sheet, but the Twin City Toucans weren’t able to beat Houston FC goalkeeper Daniel Namani as the teams placed to a 0-0 tie on Sunday morning at the Westbury Athletic Complex.

The USL2 match was delayed a day when the fields were deemed unplayable Saturday night.

With the tie, the Toucans (5-2-3) remained in second place in the Lone Star Division at 1.80 points per match. The AHFC Royals (9-1-1) lead at 2.55 points per match. Corpus Christi FC (4-3-3) is third at 1.50 followed by AC Houston Sur (4-4-1, 1.44), Houston FC (2-5-3, 0.90) and Round Rock SC (0-9-1, 0.10).

Twin City will host its last two matches of the season against Houston FC at 7 p.m. Thursday and Round Rock at 7 p.m. Saturday at Edible Field.

Bombers fall short against Generals in TCL showdown: The Brazos Valley Bombers lost to the Texas Collegiate League-leading Victoria Generals 6-3 on Sunday at Edible Field.

Brazos Valley’s Jacob Guerrero had an RBI single, while Casey Sunseri, Justin Harris, Ben Columbus and Christian Smith Johnson each had singles.

Victoria starter Koby Gibb gave up three runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. KT Gearlds threw a shutout ninth inning to earn the save. Bombers starter Bobby Olsen took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks over 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, Victoria improved to a perfect 8-0 in the second half and 21-10 overall to top the TCL standings. Brazos Valley was in second place at 18-12 after Sunday’s games followed by the Baton Rouge Rougarou (13-16) and Acadiana Cane Cutters and Seguin River Monsters (11-18).

Brazos Valley had an off day Monday and will resume play at home against the Rougarou at 7 p.m. Tuesday followed by the Generals again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Edible Field. The Bombers then will head to Louisiana for three road games — at Baton Rouge on Thursday, Acadiana on Friday and Baton Rouge again on Saturday.