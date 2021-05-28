 Skip to main content
Weather delays men's races at NCAA West Preliminary
carter bajoit

Texas A&M freshman Carter Bajoit competes in the men’s high jump Friday at the NCAA West Preliminary at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo

All of the men’s quarterfinal races and the 5,000-meter semifinals at the NCAA West Preliminary were postponed Friday at E.B. Cushing Stadium due to thunderstorms in the area.

Those 11 races will be run Saturday along with the final slate of women’s events, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with the women’s high jump. Saturday’s weather forecast includes scattered thunderstorms throughout most of the day.

Rain began to fall at Cushing Stadium at 5:20 p.m. Friday as athletes were warming up for the men’s 4x100 relay. Spectators huddled in the concourse behind the stands as the rain intensified, and lightning delays pushed back possible start times hours after the running events were scheduled to begin.

However, three field events concluded before rain soaked the track, including the men’s high jump, discus and triple jump. Three Texas A&M athletes competing in those events just missed earning a spot in the NCAA Championships.

A&M senior Josh Brown finished 13th in the discus, one spot from qualifying for a trip to the national finals set for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon. The Schulenburg native’s best throw of 183 feet, 6 inches fell over a foot short of the last qualifying mark set by BYU’s Dalin Shurts. Brown’s career best is 186-1, which he set at the A&M Team Invitational earlier this spring.

In the men’s high jump, A&M junior Jake Lamberth and freshman Carter Bajoit fell out of the event before the 7-1 cutoff to advance to the national meet. Both Aggies cleared 6-11 and finished in a tie for 14th.

