Weather delays men's races at NCAA West Preliminary

All of the men’s quarterfinal races and the 5,000-meter semifinals at the NCAA West Preliminary were postponed Friday at E.B. Cushing Stadium due to thunderstorms in the area.

Those 11 races will be run Saturday along with the final slate of women’s events, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with the women’s high jump. Saturday’s weather forecast includes scattered thunderstorms throughout most of the day.

Rain began to fall at Cushing Stadium at 5:20 p.m. Friday as athletes were warming up for the men’s 4x100 relay. Spectators huddled in the concourse behind the stands as the rain intensified, and lightning delays pushed back possible start times hours after the running events were scheduled to begin.

However, three field events concluded before rain soaked the track, including the men’s high jump, discus and triple jump. Three Texas A&M athletes competing in those events just missed earning a spot in the NCAA Championships.