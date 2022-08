Texas A&M’s Kennedy Wade ran the anchor leg on the Team USA’s winning mixed 4x400-meter relay at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia on Tuesday.

Wade, who will be a sophomore, ran a split of 53.07 seconds as Team USA won in 3:17.69. A&M’s Ashton Schwartzman advanced to the men’s 400 semifinals by placing second in the fifth heat (46.76).