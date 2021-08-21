 Skip to main content
Two-time gold medalist Athing Mu sets records in 800m at Prefontaine Classic
Two-time gold medalist Athing Mu sets records in 800m at Prefontaine Classic

Athing Mu welcome
Cassie Stricker

EUGENE, Ore. -- Athing Mu beat her own 800-meter American record and set a meet record in her Wanda Diamond League debut at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Saturday.

The Aggie has a 7-0 record since turning professional in June and is coming off the Tokyo Olympics, where she took home gold medals in the 800 and 4x400 relay for Team USA. Saturday, Mu finished with a time of 1 minute, 55.04 seconds, bettering her previous American record by .17 seconds. Kate Grace (USA) finished second at 1:57.60 and Natoya Goule (Jamaica) was third at 1:57.71.

Aggie Fred Kerley, who won silver in the men's 100 in the Olympics, finished second with an all-conditions personal-best 9.78. Canada's Andre De Grasse was first at 9.74. Aggie Shamier Little was second in the women's 400 hurdles (53.79). She has finished second in all three Diamond League races she competed in this season.

