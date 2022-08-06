 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Texas A&M sophomores help U.S. strike gold in world U20 4x400 relays

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia — Texas A&M sophomores Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade helped the United States sweep the 4x400-meter relays at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Saturday at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Schwartzman ran the second leg on the men’s relay as the U.S. won in 3 minutes, 4.47 seconds ahead of Jamaica (3:05.72) and Canada (3:06.50).

Wade did not run in the final after helping the U.S. advance in the preliminaries Friday. The Americans won in 3:28.06, and Wade, who served as an alternate during the final, earned her second gold medal of the week after contributing to the winning mixed 4x400 relay team that won Tuesday in 3:17.69.

