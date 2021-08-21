 Skip to main content
Trio of Aggies in action today:
Trio of Aggies in action today:

 Aggie Olympians Fred Kerley and Athing Mu along with Aggie professional Shamier Little will compete at the 2021 Nike Prefontaine Classic in Eugene Oregon on Saturday.

The Prefontaine Classic is part of the international Wanda Diamond League, which is one of 12 elite track & field competitions that take place around the world annually in locations including Doha, Monaco and Paris. It is the eighth meet of the 2021 season, which began in late May and runs through the second week of September.

Mu, representing Nike, is slated to run the 800 meters at 3:03 p.m. on Peacock Premium. Little will run the 400 hurdles at 4:24 p.m. on NBC and Kerley will run the 100 at 4:33 p.m., also on NBC.

- Eagle staff report

