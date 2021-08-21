Trio of Aggies in action today:

Aggie Olympians Fred Kerley and Athing Mu along with Aggie professional Shamier Little will compete at the 2021 Nike Prefontaine Classic in Eugene Oregon on Saturday.

The Prefontaine Classic is part of the international Wanda Diamond League, which is one of 12 elite track & field competitions that take place around the world annually in locations including Doha, Monaco and Paris. It is the eighth meet of the 2021 season, which began in late May and runs through the second week of September.