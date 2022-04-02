Track records fall as Texas edges Texas A&M in dandy dual meets

Texas came out slightly ahead of Texas A&M at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, but just about every competitor left feeling like a winner as the rivalry brought out the best performances by many of the nation’s top track and field competitors.

The dual meet came down to the final event in both divisions as the Texas men grabbed a 105.5-96.5 victory, and it was even closer on the women’s side at 102-100. Texas, whose teams are ranked first, swept the Aggies for the second straight year, but A&M, which ranked third in the men and fourth in the women, had multiple championship efforts. The Aggies won 16 events and had 16 performances that ranked on the school’s all-time top 12 lists.

“My challenge as a coach is we’re trying to put a few more points up on the scoreboard than them,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “But the performances are more important right now than anything else we’re doing. Winning a dual meet is important but not as important as the performances.”

The top-notch performances came early and often on a picturesque day. Henry, who has won 36 national team titles in a career that spans almost four decades, said you might have to go back to the great Southern California-UCLA dual meets to find anything to compare to what happened Saturday.

“But I’ll bet the performances weren’t as fast as this one here today,” Henry said. “This was big time.”

A&M sophomore Devon Achane showed why football coach Jimbo Fisher is allowing the running back to miss some spring drills. Achane won the men’s 100 and 200 meters in personal-bests 10.12 and 22.57 seconds, respectively, and ran an electrifying leg in the 4x100-meter relay, though the Aggies didn’t win.

“Practice this week really prepared me to come out and run three races today,” Achane said. “And actually, this is my first time to run the 200 this year. I was really excited to run that. And the 100 ... I just do that.”

Achane looked like he was having fun as he breezed the field in the 100 and pulled away in the 200 from Texas’ Marcellus Moore (20.71), who also took second in the 100.

“To run 10.1 and 20.20, that’s huge,” Henry said. “And run a 39.1 on a relay team, Devon just had a great day today. I think Achane is a very, very talented young man. Just watching right now with good competition, he’s still got races in front of him. He’s going to get a lot better.”

Achane’s time in the 200 is tops nationally this year, as was sophomore Laila Owens’ 22.57 as she bested Texas sophomore Rhasidat Akeleke (22.59) in the women’s race.

“Laila Owens had a huge day,” Henry said.

A&M senior Deborah Acquah got the crowd revved up with a pair of long jumps, the last 22 feet, 7 ¼ inches, the nation’s best this year. She also won the triple jump at 45-5.

“That’s a huge day for Deborah Acquah,” Henry said.

Kaylah Robinson won the 100 hurdles in a personal-best 12.8, which is second best in school history. She also ran a solid leg (43.23) on the 4x100 relay as the Aggies settled for second.

“She just keeps getting better and better,” Henry said.

Sophomore Charokee Young won the 400 in a personal-best and nation-leading 50.0, good for second in school history behind Olympian Athing Mu. Sam Whitmarsh might be the next Aggie freshman to burst onto the national scene, winning the men’s 800 (1:49.36).

“I think he’s just scratching the surface,” Henry said. “This guy’s going to be really good. He’s got [All-American] Brandon Miller to run against on his own team, but that’s going to make Whitmarsh better.

Miller and A&M’s 4x400 relay team had a tough break when Miller, after a solid third leg, couldn’t get the baton to Emanuel Bamidele, who fell down.

“I think we got knocked down in the men’s 4x4, but it doesn’t matter,” Henry said. “Nobody threw a flag and nothing was called, so that’s track.”

Texas’ women pulled out the team victory with help from senior transfer Tyra Gittens, who earned 14 All-America citations at A&M. Gittens outdueled A&M junior Lamara Distin in the high jump with Gittens clearing a personal-best 6-4 ¾. Distin was coming off a 6-5 effort at the Texas Relays but settled for 6-4. Gittens’ 21-7 ¼ effort in the long jump was second to Acquah.

NOTES — Other A&M winners were Carter Bajoit, high jump (6-10 ¾); Heather Abadie, pole vault (13-4 ½); Connor Schulman, 110 hurdles (14.00); Avi’ Tai Wilson-Perteet, 800 (2:06.56); Lianna Davidson, javelin (personal-best 176-4); Alessio Pirruccio, hammer (personal-best 188-8); Zach Davis, pole vault (16-8 ¾); women’s 4x400 (3:31.92). ... Texas sophomore Stacy Brown won the men’s triple jump (46-3 ¼) and long jump (personal-best 26-0 1/4). Texas’ Jonathan Jones won the 400 in a nation-leading 45.07.

