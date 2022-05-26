Three more Aggies advance to NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three Aggies earned trips to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in women’s field events Thursday at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds at John McDonnell Field.

Texas A&M senior Deborah Acquah won the women’s long jump at 21 feet, 10 inches, earning her third trip to the NCAA outdoor meet. A&M freshmen Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild also earned berths to the national meet by finishing second and fifth, respectively, in the women’s javelin. Davidson threw 179-11 with Fairchild at 171-9.

On the track, A&M earned 10 spots in Saturday’s finals. Seniors Deshae Wise (100-meter hurdles, 400 hurdles), Kaylah Robinson (100 hurdles), Jaevin Reed (400) and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800), juniors Tierra Robinson-Jones (400) and Jania Martin (200), sophomores Charokee Young (400) and Laila Owens (200) and freshman Kennedy Wade (400) advanced.

The West Preliminaries will shift back to the men Friday starting with the high jump at 2:30 p.m. and the 4x100 relay at 5 p.m.

The top 12 in each event advances to the NCAA Outdoor Championships set for June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

A&M's Bryce Foster advanced in the men's shot put on Wednesday.