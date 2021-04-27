Three Aggies earn weekly SEC track and field awards

Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah was named the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week, while Dominique Mustin was named the SEC women’s freshman of the week and Charokee Young the league’s women’s newcomer of the week Tuesday.

Acquah won the long jump with a school-record long jump of 22 feet, 4.25 inches. Mustin finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 57.52 seconds, and Young won the 400 in a personal-best 51.49. Young also ran on the winning 4x400 relay team that finished in 3:27.16.

A&M will host the Alumni Muster on Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.