Texas A&M's Zach Davis makes his last meet at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium special

Texas A&M’s Zach Davis faced a significant deadline.

It was now or never.

Davis had his career-best pole vault of 17 feet, 3 inches at his soon-to-close home stadium, winning an Southeastern Conference Indoor championship in the final competition at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on Friday.

“I’ve been stuck trying to reach 17 feet for four years,” Davis said. “On that one jump, I just knew I needed to put everything together.”

He did it first, giving Davis the tiebreaker over Matthew Peare of Kentucky and Auburn’s James Courson, who also vaulted 17-3.

Saturday marks the final day A&M will host a meet in its indoor home that opened in 2009. The facility, which has played host to four SEC Indoor Championships and four NCAA Indoor Championships, will close. A new indoor track is planned to be built near the Cushing Outdoor Track.

Davis was well aware of the stadium’s impressive history and limited future.