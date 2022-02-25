Texas A&M's Zach Davis makes his last meet at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium special

Texas A&M’s Zach Davis faced a significant deadline.
It was now or never.
Davis had his career-best pole vault of 17 feet, 3 inches at his soon-to-close home stadium, winning an Southeastern Conference Indoor championship in the final competition at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on Friday.
“I’ve been stuck trying to reach 17 feet for four years,” Davis said. “On that one jump, I just knew I needed to put everything together.”
He did it first, giving Davis the tiebreaker over Matthew Peare of Kentucky and Auburn’s James Courson, who also vaulted 17-3.
Saturday marks the final day A&M will host a meet in its indoor home that opened in 2009. The facility, which has played host to four SEC Indoor Championships and four NCAA Indoor Championships, will close. A new indoor track is planned to be built near the Cushing Outdoor Track.
Davis was well aware of the stadium’s impressive history and limited future.
“That was a big deal going in,” Davis said. “I was trying not to let everything mess me up — the pressures of the meet and this building and everything. I’ve been here for three years with a lot of meets here. I know with a lot of marks on the board that a lot of people have done really well here.”
Aggie senior Deborah Acquah had her personal-best jump of 21-9 ½ to take second in the long jump. Florida’s Jasmine Moore went 22-1 ¾ to win.
“I’m OK that I came in second but I’m not really satisfied with the jump,” Acquah said. “I know I’m making it to nationals and the expectation is to jump big. And to win nationals.”
Most of the opening day was spent qualifying.
The 60-meter final will have a strong pull for Texas high school track fans. In a meet where football players have often excelled, A&M running back Devon Achane automatically qualified by winning his heat in 6.64. He also ran 20.88 to advance in the 200.
Georgia standout Matthew Boling followed up with his distinctive powerful long stride to top his heat with Boling’s all-time best time of 6.59. Boling had a long jump of 25-11 to finish second behind Tennessee’s Carey McLeod (26-5 ¾).
Charokee Young’s 51.54 gave the Aggies the top qualifying time in the women’s 400. In the men’s 400, Emmanuel Bamidele ran 46.06 to advance.
Eric Casarez ran 14:09.03 for sixth place in the 5,000 meters. A&M’s women’s team was fifth in the distance medley relay (11.06.62). That was A&M’s second-best time in program history.
With five of the 17 women’s event scored, Florida leads with 39 points. Texas A&M has 12 and is tied for seventh. Arkansas, bidding for an eighth consecutive SEC Indoor title, is tied for fourth with 19.
No. 1 Arkansas is the team leader in the men’s race with 37 ½ points. The Aggies are seventh with 15.
Kentucky junior Annika Williams cleared 5-9 ¼ in the pentathlon high jump. Williams, the Class 5A high jump state champion at College Station in 2016, set personal bests in the high jump and shot put (a meet-best 43-1) .
The returning first-team All-American placed ninth in the 800 and finished sixth overall with 4,072 points. Florida’s Anna Hall dominated the final event, the 800, running 2:05.33. Hall won the overall competition comfortably with 4,618 points.
Only four other running events had finals on Friday.
The heptathlon will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday. With 3,590 points, Georgia’s Kyle Garland has a solid advantage over the competition. Auburn’s John Murray is second with 3,163.
Ole Miss junior Jasmine Mitchell set a now-unbreakable facilities record of 76-10 ½ in the weight throw.