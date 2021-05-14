Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens wins heptathlon at SEC outdoor meet

It takes a lot for Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens to shock herself, but she managed that feat along the way to winning the heptathlon at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
The always animated junior was close to tears when she saw her distance of 22 feet, 10 inches flash on the scoreboard during the heptathlon’s long jump.
“I don’t necessarily surprise myself often, because I know that I haven’t even tapped into my true potential yet,” Gittens said. “But today I definitely surprised myself, like, big time.”
With the aid of her meet-record jump, Gittens set a personal-best score of 6,418 points to claim the gold medal, easily holding off second-place Anna Hall of Georgia by 301 points. The jump of 6.96 meters also qualified Gittens for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo as it surpassed the 6.82-meter standard, and it reset the Trinidad and Tobago record she already owned.
“I checked that off of my dream box,” an out-of-breath Gittens told the SEC Network when asked about qualifying for the Olympics. “The fact I did it in this meet and a home meet ... I feel like that is all of our dreams.”
Gittens began her day with the long jump then took second in javelin with a throw of 131-10. With a commanding lead in the overall heptathlon standings, she cruised to the title by taking 10th in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 31.97 seconds for 668 points.
Her only disappointment of the day was falling two points short of the Olympic standard for the heptathlon, a matter of approximately a second in the 800. Her time Friday was about 3 seconds slower than her last heptathlon 800, a personal-best 2:28.52.
“I was very disappointed with the 800, because it’s just been my Achilles heel for years,” Gittens said. “I’m ready to run big, and that race did not show that, but there’s always next time.”
Gittens set the long jump record on her second leap after faulting on her first attempt.
“I didn’t know if it was good or bad,” Gittens said. “I was looking at my coach, because I took off and I actually looked like a long jumper. I didn’t know how to time it, because it was a new feeling. I just plopped in the sand and didn’t know how to land.”
Because she fell backwards in the pit, Gittens said she expected a relatively short mark due to where her head hit the sand. Hands on knees, she waited for the result to flash on the digital board. When she finally saw the good news, she launched both hands into the air, jumped a couple times and sprinted to her coaches to celebrate with high-fives and hugs.
“When it popped up, I was like no way, because it didn’t even look like that,” she said. “I started crying because I had a goal that I wanted to do, and it was not 6.96 — I can tell you that. To get the Olympic standard and to do it in the hept, because the hept is my favorite, it put a cherry on top.”
In the women’s open long jump, A&M senior Deborah Acquah won at 22-3.75. Despite completing the heptathlon, Gittens competed in the event as well, taking fourth at 21-2.25.
“Deborah just jumps hard enough to win,”A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “If Tyra would have jumped 22-10 again today in that competition, she might have, too. She’s just that good of a competitor.”
A&M freshman Carter Bajoit and sophomore Mason Corbin scored for the Aggies in the men’s high jump, both tying for sixth at 6-11.5. LSU junior JuVaughn Harrison won at 7-8.75.
In preliminary races, A&M senior Bryce Deadmon ran the top time in the men’s 400 at 45.06 and freshman Athing Mu topped the women’s 400 with a personal-best 50.04. She just missed the women’s college record of 49.71 set by Texas’ Courtney Okolo in 2016.
“They both looked good,” Henry said. “Right where we anticipated them being.”
Overall, 8 of 17 Aggies participating in preliminary heats Friday advanced to Saturday’s finals. Combined with the nine who qualified Thursday, the Aggies will have 17 chances to score in the individual races.
However, A&M’s Devon Achane is questionable after suffering hamstring soreness following the 200 prelims Thursday. Achane, who is a running back on A&M’s football team, is qualified for the 200 final but skipped the 100 prelims Friday.
“He’s a little bit hamstring sore,” Henry said. “We’ve been working on him all day long, and we’ll see if we can get him loosened up.”
With eight events scored in both the men’s and women’s competitions, the Aggie women enter the final day in seventh with 25 points and the men sit 10th with 10 points. Arkansas leads both competitions with 51 points on the women’s side and 58 points for the men.
While A&M has the opportunities to bolster its scores Saturday, Henry said he hopes it comes with a different urgency than Friday.
“We’ve got some people to get some things done,” he said. “We have to be ready to line up and do our absolute best. When you get done running, if you don’t have a blue ‘PB’ (personal best) next to your name [on the scoreboard], that means you are not going to do very well. That’s the kind of event it’s going to be tomorrow.”
•
NOTES — Gittens’ 22-10 ranks fourth all-time in the women’s college long jump behind Texas’ Tara Davis (23-5.25, 2021), UCLA’s Jackie Joyner-Kersee (22-11.25, 1985) and Houston’s Carol Lewis (22-10.5, 1984). ... A&M had 13 personal-best performances Friday.