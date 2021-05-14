Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens wins heptathlon at SEC outdoor meet

Her only disappointment of the day was falling two points short of the Olympic standard for the heptathlon, a matter of approximately a second in the 800. Her time Friday was about 3 seconds slower than her last heptathlon 800, a personal-best 2:28.52.

“I was very disappointed with the 800, because it’s just been my Achilles heel for years,” Gittens said. “I’m ready to run big, and that race did not show that, but there’s always next time.”

Gittens set the long jump record on her second leap after faulting on her first attempt.

“I didn’t know if it was good or bad,” Gittens said. “I was looking at my coach, because I took off and I actually looked like a long jumper. I didn’t know how to time it, because it was a new feeling. I just plopped in the sand and didn’t know how to land.”

Because she fell backwards in the pit, Gittens said she expected a relatively short mark due to where her head hit the sand. Hands on knees, she waited for the result to flash on the digital board. When she finally saw the good news, she launched both hands into the air, jumped a couple times and sprinted to her coaches to celebrate with high-fives and hugs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}