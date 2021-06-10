Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens takes second in women's long jump at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — It took all six of her attempts in the women’s long jump for Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens to build up to her apex, and the effort netted her a silver medal.

The junior multi-sport athlete took second in the event Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a final jump of 21 feet, 11 inches — 3/4 of an inch short of the mark to beat. Texas’ Tara Davis, the college record holder, leaped 21-11.75 on her fifth attempt to take the crown.

Gitten’s best jump of the day was near a foot short of her career best, 22-10, which she set during the heptathlon at the Southeastern Conference meet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Deborah Acquah also scored for the Aggies, placing seventh with a jump of 20-11.75.

A&M’s 4x400-meter relay team ran away with the top time in the semifinal round at 3 minutes, 26.74 seconds. Anchor Athing Mu carried the home stretch with a spit time of 50.91. The squad will compete for the national title in Saturday’s final at 7:21 p.m.