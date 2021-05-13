Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens leaps into heptathlon lead at SEC outdoor meet

A deep breath and a moment of silent focus was the calm before an onslaught of record-breaking jumps from Texas A&M heptathlete Tyra Gittens on Thursday at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Gittens set a meet record in the heptathlon high jump with a high mark of 6 feet, 4.75 inches and finished the day atop the multi-event leaderboard with a personal-best 3,920 points at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
Gittens broke the A&M record in the women’s high jump of any kind, passing the 6-3.5 set by Melinda Clark in 1989.
“I don’t think people really understand the quality of that jump,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said.
Gittens was the last to enter the competition, starting at 5-8.5, which she cleared easily. By the time the bar reached 6-0, the competition was down to Gittens and College Station graduate Annika Williams of Kentucky. With that jump, the pair passed the stadium record for the heptathlon high jump.
After that, all eyes were on Gittens, who took three attempts to become the lone jumper to clear 6-3.5, followed by two attempts to set her new personal best. She celebrated the clearances with a dance, a heel click and one backflip on the pad, which drew excited yells from the 558 gathered in the stands.
The junior had a go at 6-6, which would have been good enough to qualify for the Olympics, but she couldn’t gain the extra height needed on three attempts. Her previous career high in the event was 6-4.
The historic high jump was the peak of a roller-coaster Thursday for Gittens, who finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.47 seconds and posted a best throw of 39-3 in the shot put. Her career high in the 100 hurdles is a wind-aided 13.14, and her best shot put is 45-7. Last weekend, Gittens had an individual shot put throw of 44-6.
“If she had last week’s throw in this kind of competition, she’d have been on top of the world right now, but that’s the multi,” Henry said. “That’s what makes it so great, and that’s why those kids are such good athletes. They have to fail and bounce back a whole lot. That’s their day.”
Gittens rounded out her day with a first-place finish in the 200 in a personal-best 23.43. She carries a 196-point lead over Georgia’s Anna Hall into Friday’s conclusion, which includes the long jump, triple jump and 800. Mississippi State’s Shayla Broughton is in third and trails Gittens by 320 points. Williams finished the first day in fourth 336 back.
Gittens, a Trinidad and Tobago native, needs 6,420 total points to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
After Gittens wrapped up her day, 9 of 18 Aggies competing in running preliminaries qualified for Saturday finals — eight on the men’s side and one for the women.
Freshman Brandon Miller and junior Moitalel Mpoke took the top times of the day in the men’s 800 and 400 hurdles, respectively.
Miller eclipsed his personal best by over a second with a time of 1:46.06.
“As a freshman in a preliminary round, that’s a huge run for him,” Henry said.
Super senior Devin Dixon, the 2019 SEC winner in the 800, finished second in his heat and fifth overall in 1:48.97 after leading the first 600 meters of the race. A&M’s Carlton Orange also qualified for the 800 finals in 1:49.61.
In the 400 hurdles, DeWitt Thomas, another super senior, qualified eighth at 51.23 followed by teammate James Smith (51.23) in ninth. It was Thomas’ first race of the year due to a COVID-19 exposure earlier in the season, said Henry, who added that several of his top athletes are behind schedule this season because of the pandemic.
“These young people that lost a year and half of stuff that were qualified for a national championship, it’s almost like they forgot how to compete and they have to re-educate themselves,” Henry said. “They have to get their brains going and get everything going. It’s been an odd situation to watch in our sport.”
A&M’s Lance Broome and Devon Achane, a running back on the football team, will participate in the 200 finals Saturday after posting qualifying times of 20.68 and 20.92. Henry said Achane didn’t run his best race Thursday and was undergoing a leg examination late Thursday evening.
“Achane did not look very good today,” Henry said. “We’re evaluating him right now, so we’ll know a little more as we go into tomorrow.”
A&M freshman Dominique Mustin was the lone preliminary qualifier for the women Thursday, running a 58.50 in the 400 hurdles and taking second in her heat.
Freshman Sam Hanks gave the Aggies their lone points of the day with a fifth-place finish in the men’s javelin with a throw of 220-6.
“He’s a freshman and I didn’t know if he was going to be able to do that, because javelin in this conference is pretty tough,” Henry said. “For a freshman to score, I’m really pleased with him.”
With few athletes in Thursday’s events, Henry said his teams did enough to set up runs at the team titles over the next two days.
“We probably did as well as I thought we could do today ... in fact, probably a little better than I thought we would do today,” he said. “So we put ourselves in a position where we have some opportunities to score points.”