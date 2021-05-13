Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens leaps into heptathlon lead at SEC outdoor meet

A deep breath and a moment of silent focus was the calm before an onslaught of record-breaking jumps from Texas A&M heptathlete Tyra Gittens on Thursday at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Gittens set a meet record in the heptathlon high jump with a high mark of 6 feet, 4.75 inches and finished the day atop the multi-event leaderboard with a personal-best 3,920 points at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Gittens broke the A&M record in the women’s high jump of any kind, passing the 6-3.5 set by Melinda Clark in 1989.

“I don’t think people really understand the quality of that jump,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said.

Gittens was the last to enter the competition, starting at 5-8.5, which she cleared easily. By the time the bar reached 6-0, the competition was down to Gittens and College Station graduate Annika Williams of Kentucky. With that jump, the pair passed the stadium record for the heptathlon high jump.

After that, all eyes were on Gittens, who took three attempts to become the lone jumper to clear 6-3.5, followed by two attempts to set her new personal best. She celebrated the clearances with a dance, a heel click and one backflip on the pad, which drew excited yells from the 558 gathered in the stands.