Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens, Deon Lendore named to Trinidad & Tobago Olympic team
Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens, Deon Lendore named to Trinidad & Tobago Olympic team

Texas A&M's redshirt junior Tyra Gittens and volunteer assistant coach Deon Lendore were named to Team Trinidad & Tobago and will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which run from July 23-Aug. 8.

Gittens will compete in the long jump in her first career Olympic Games, while Lendore makes his third appearance on the team in the men's 400 meter and 4x400 relay. Lendore earned a bronze medal in the 4x400 in the 2012 Olympics with Team Trinidad & Tobago.

